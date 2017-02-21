Erweiterte Funktionen

Shell And Toyota Partner On Hydrogen Refueling Stations In California




21.02.17 02:39
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shell, in partnership with Toyota, will be considered for the installation of hydrogen refueling equipment into seven retail stations in the state of California and an award of $16.36 million to develop those stations, Toyota said.


On February 17, The California Energy Commission or CEC posted a Notice of Proposed Award or NOPA outlining subsidies to support hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California.


"Shell's partnership will bring the expertise and resources of a major energy company to hydrogen infrastructure efforts in California. The team of Toyota and Shell will bring us one step closer to a hydrogen society," said Craig Scott, advanced technology vehicle senior manager, Toyota Motor North America.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



