Shell And Toyota Partner On Hydrogen Refueling Stations In California
21.02.17 02:39
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shell, in partnership with Toyota, will be considered for the installation of hydrogen refueling equipment into seven retail stations in the state of California and an award of $16.36 million to develop those stations, Toyota said.
On February 17, The California Energy Commission or CEC posted a Notice of Proposed Award or NOPA outlining subsidies to support hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California.
"Shell's partnership will bring the expertise and resources of a major energy company to hydrogen infrastructure efforts in California. The team of Toyota and Shell will bring us one step closer to a hydrogen society," said Craig Scott, advanced technology vehicle senior manager, Toyota Motor North America.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,55 $
|56,74 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.02./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3633400001
|853510
|61,93 $
|49,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,995 €
|+1,82%
|20.02.17
|Frankfurt
|53,85 €
|+1,16%
|20.02.17
|Xetra
|53,50 €
|+1,12%
|20.02.17
|Stuttgart
|52,947 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|56,55 $
|-0,33%
|17.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|52,50 €
|-0,94%
|20.02.17
|Hamburg
|52,50 €
|-0,94%
|20.02.17
|Hannover
|52,50 €
|-0,94%
|20.02.17
|München
|52,18 €
|-1,55%
|20.02.17
|Berlin
|52,18 €
|-1,55%
|20.02.17
