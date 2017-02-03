Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sharp":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate    


Sharp 9-month Loss Narrows




03.02.17 08:21
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp.

(SHCAY.PK) Friday reported that its nine-month net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 41.16 billion yen, narrower than last year's loss of 108.33 billion yen. Basic loss per share was 11.59 yen, compared to loss of 66.24 yen a year ago.


Operating income for nine months was 18.94 billion yen, compared to operating loss of 29.04 billion yen last year.


Net sales for the nine-month period slid more than 23 percent to 1.491 trillion yen from 1.943 trillion yen last year.


Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects attributable loss of 37.20 billion yen or 9.65 yen per share, on net sales of 2.05 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,59 € 2,58 € 0,01 € +0,39% 03.02./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3359600008 855383 2,72 € 0,79 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,561 € -0,54%  08:00
Hamburg 2,59 € +2,90%  08:02
Hannover 2,59 € +2,90%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,79 $ +2,57%  02.02.17
Berlin 2,58 € +2,38%  08:08
Frankfurt 2,59 € +0,39%  08:13
Düsseldorf 2,519 € 0,00%  02.02.17
München 2,588 € 0,00%  08:25
Stuttgart 2,566 € -0,58%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
428 Sharp, Milliardenverluste -die nä. 23.01.17
206 Suntech Power (WKN: A0HL4L. 11.03.16
781 Turnaroudkandidat 2013- Loewe. 03.06.14
4 Sharp hat Lieferengpass bei LC. 05.08.07
1 Fujitsu verkauft an Sharp LCD . 10.04.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...