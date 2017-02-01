Shantanu Narayen To Be Next Chairman Of Adobe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adobe":

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) announced that its Board has elected Shantanu Narayen as Chairman of the Board.



Narayen will continue in his role as President and CEO of Adobe. The company also announced that board member Jim Daley, a 35-year Price Waterhouse veteran and prior CFO of a publicly traded technology company, has been named Lead Director.

"Adobe's co-founders John Warnock and Chuck Geschke have been instrumental in shaping Adobe's innovation agenda and our unique culture for decades. I'm grateful to John and Chuck for their ongoing counsel and for entrusting me with the leadership of the amazing company they founded," said Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO.

