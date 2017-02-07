Shanks Group Says Q3 Trading In Line With H1

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shanks Group Plc (SKS.



L), a waste-to-product business, said that trading in the third quarter has continued in line with that in the first half, with strong underlying performances from the Commercial and Hazardous Waste Divisions offset by continuing market and operational challenges in the UK Municipal business.

The company noted that the Commercial Division continued to perform well. Although pricing pressure remains in end markets, volumes have continued to show encouraging growth compared to prior year.

The Hazardous Waste Division has also delivered a strong performance since the half year. However, the Municipal Division had a very difficult third quarter, with the impact of both the mix and prices of the fuels that we produce being worse than expected, particularly at ELWA.

Regarding its merger with Van Gansewinkel Groep BV or VGG, Shanks Group said it is making good progress with the Netherlands filing and expects to complete in line with its previous expectations.

Both companies are finalising plans for a successful "Day 1" of the merger and a blueprint for the first 100 days, with a new brand to be launched on completion.

Looking ahead, the company's board said it continues to expect the Group to deliver a result for the year ending 31 March 2017 in line with its expectations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM