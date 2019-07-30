Shanghai Port, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank: hoher Buzz in Social Media bei diesen Aktien aus Asien

Am heutigen Dienstag stehen diese 10 Aktien aus Shanghai Composite, SSE 50, SZSE Component und Hang Seng im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer in Social Media (Stand: 04:00 Uhr MESZ):

Rang Aktie ISIN Buzz 1 Shanghai Port CNE0000013N8 1.302% 2 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China CNE000001P37 180% 3 China Construction Bank CNE1000002H1 170% 4 China Everbright Bank CNE100001QW3 147% 5 China Avionics CNE0000018C0 146% 6 Bank of Communications CNE1000000S2 143% 7 Huatai Securities CNE100000LQ8 142% 8 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial CNE000000JP5 133% 9 CLP HK0002007356 130% 10 Oriental Pearl CNE0000004Z1 129%

Zum Hintergrund: Der Buzz-Wert zeigt an, wie stark eine Aktie im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer steht.



