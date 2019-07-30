Erweiterte Funktionen
Shanghai Port, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank: hoher Buzz in Social Media bei diesen Aktien aus Asien
30.07.19 04:54
Finanztrends
Am heutigen Dienstag stehen diese 10 Aktien aus Shanghai Composite, SSE 50, SZSE Component und Hang Seng im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer in Social Media (Stand: 04:00 Uhr MESZ):
Rang Aktie ISIN Buzz 1 Shanghai Port CNE0000013N8 1.302% 2 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China CNE000001P37 180% 3 China Construction Bank CNE1000002H1 170% 4 China Everbright Bank CNE100001QW3 147% 5 China Avionics CNE0000018C0 146% 6 Bank of Communications CNE1000000S2 143% 7 Huatai Securities CNE100000LQ8 142% 8 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial CNE000000JP5 133% 9 CLP HK0002007356 130% 10 Oriental Pearl CNE0000004Z1 129%
Zum Hintergrund: Der Buzz-Wert zeigt an, wie stark eine Aktie im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer steht. Der ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,61 €
|0,61 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000003G1
|A0M4YB
|0,71 €
|0,56 €
Werte im Artikel
0,40
+0,50%
9,77
0,00%
0,37
0,00%
0,61
0,00%
0,71
-0,70%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,61 €
|0,00%
|29.07.19
|München
|0,61 €
|+1,67%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|0,60 €
|0,00%
|29.07.19
|Stuttgart
|0,605 €
|-0,82%
|08:06
|Berlin
|0,605 €
|-0,82%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|0,60 €
|-0,83%
|08:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,685 $
|-2,14%
|22.07.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
