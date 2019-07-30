Erweiterte Funktionen



Shanghai Port, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank: hoher Buzz in Social Media bei diesen Aktien aus Asien




30.07.19 04:54
Finanztrends

Am heutigen Dienstag stehen diese 10 Aktien aus Shanghai Composite, SSE 50, SZSE Component und Hang Seng im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer in Social Media (Stand: 04:00 Uhr MESZ):


Rang Aktie ISIN Buzz 1 Shanghai Port CNE0000013N8 1.302% 2 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China CNE000001P37 180% 3 China Construction Bank CNE1000002H1 170% 4 China Everbright Bank CNE100001QW3 147% 5 China Avionics CNE0000018C0 146% 6 Bank of Communications CNE1000000S2 143% 7 Huatai Securities CNE100000LQ8 142% 8 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial CNE000000JP5 133% 9 CLP HK0002007356 130% 10 Oriental Pearl CNE0000004Z1 129%

Zum Hintergrund: Der Buzz-Wert zeigt an, wie stark eine Aktie im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer steht. Der ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

