Shaftesbury Says Good Footfall And Trading Over Festive Period

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) said that The West End, with its added advantage of world-class visitor attractions and an unrivalled choice of restaurants, cafés, bars and shops, continues to attract ever-growing numbers of international visitors, who are currently benefitting from advantageous currency exchange rates.



These factors have contributed to good footfall and increased trading volumes across locations over the traditionally busy festive period, and into January.

Although longer-term political uncertainties continue, in recent months, confidence in the medium term prospects for the UK economy has stabilised and domestic consumer spending has been resilient.

The long-term outlook for footfall and spending in the West End is positive, and underpins continuing good demand for accommodation in carefully curated, popular locations. Throughout the period, vacancy rates in our portfolio have remained low, available space has attracted considerable interest and leasing activity has continued to meet expectations.

