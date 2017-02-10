Erweiterte Funktionen



Shaftesbury Says Good Footfall And Trading Over Festive Period




10.02.17 08:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) said that The West End, with its added advantage of world-class visitor attractions and an unrivalled choice of restaurants, cafés, bars and shops, continues to attract ever-growing numbers of international visitors, who are currently benefitting from advantageous currency exchange rates.

These factors have contributed to good footfall and increased trading volumes across locations over the traditionally busy festive period, and into January.


Although longer-term political uncertainties continue, in recent months, confidence in the medium term prospects for the UK economy has stabilised and domestic consumer spending has been resilient.


The long-term outlook for footfall and spending in the West End is positive, and underpins continuing good demand for accommodation in carefully curated, popular locations. Throughout the period, vacancy rates in our portfolio have remained low, available space has attracted considerable interest and leasing activity has continued to meet expectations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,299 € 10,299 € -   € 0,00% 10.02./09:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007990962 908076 12,39 € 9,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 10,505 € +0,05%  09:15
München 10,465 € 0,00%  08:15
Stuttgart 10,299 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 10,398 € -1,01%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,05 $ -3,91%  06.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...