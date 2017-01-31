Erweiterte Funktionen

Severn Trent Says It Continues To Perform In Line With View




31.01.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.

L), a UK water and waste water company, confirmed Tuesday that it continues to perform in line with expectations.


In its trading update for the period October 1 to December 31, 2016, the company said that after a strong operational performance in the third quarter, it now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive or ODI rewards for the full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million pounds.


Whilst there remain two unpredictable winter months ahead, Severn Trent now expects to at least meet or exceed the level achieved last year.


There has been no material change to other technical guidance for the full year.


Liv Garfield, Chief Executive, said, "While there remains much to do, we are making progress towards our goals of providing an outstanding customer experience, best-value service, and environmental leadership. We remain committed to delivering our £670 million totex efficiency target in this regulatory period, and achieving the lowest possible cost of finance for our business. We will provide a further update on progress towards these goals at our full-year results."


Severn Trent will announce its full-year 2016/17 results for the year ending March 31 on May 23.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

