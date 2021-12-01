Erweiterte Funktionen



Severfield - Order book development shows the way




01.12.21 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Severfield has maintained a steady and robust course in FY22 trading to date and management confidence in the outlook is backed by further order book growth, to record levels. This trading performance has not been reflected in the company’s recent share price movement, which is surprising as the order book has traditionally been a reliable indicator for near-term profitability.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,79 € 0,795 € -0,005 € -0,63% 01.12./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B27YGJ97 A0M10S 0,94 € 0,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,795 € +1,92%  11:07
Frankfurt 0,79 € -0,63%  08:08
