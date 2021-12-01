Erweiterte Funktionen
Severfield - Order book development shows the way
01.12.21 08:32
Edison Investment Research
Severfield has maintained a steady and robust course in FY22 trading to date and management confidence in the outlook is backed by further order book growth, to record levels. This trading performance has not been reflected in the company’s recent share price movement, which is surprising as the order book has traditionally been a reliable indicator for near-term profitability.
Aktuell
