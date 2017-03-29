Erweiterte Funktionen


Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand




29.03.17 19:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday, drawing slightly above average demand.


The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.215 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.197 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.


Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:52 , dpa-AFX
Gentiloni: Brexit-Schock muss zur Gelegenheit [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Little Changed Ahead Of GDP Report
20:49 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Dividend co [...]
20:44 , dpa-AFX
Kaufinteressenten der HSH Nordbank bleiben u [...]
20:35 , dpa-AFX
Teilniederlage der Ukraine im Schuldenstreit mi [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...