Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand




26.01.17 19:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, attracting below average demand.


The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.335 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.


The Treasury also sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.284 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.


Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.


