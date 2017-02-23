Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.02.17 19:30
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, attracting average demand.


The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.197 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.


The Treasury also sold $28 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.335 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.


Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.


