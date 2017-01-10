Sessions: Justice Dept. Obligated To Protect The Civil Rights Of Every American

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dogged by past allegations of racism, Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.



, pledged Tuesday to defend the civil rights of all Americans if he is confirmed as Attorney General.

"The Department of Justice must never falter in its obligation to protect the civil rights of every American, particularly those who are most vulnerable," Sessions said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He added, "A special priority for me in this regard will be aggressive enforcement of our laws to ensure access to the ballot for every eligible American voter, without hindrance or discrimination, and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process."

Sessions said he has witnessed the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on African-Americans and said the country must continue to move forward.

The remarks by Sessions come as the Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off a series of congressional hearings on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Sessions, a four-term senator and a former member of the judiciary committee, sought to highlight his close ties with his colleagues.

"You know who I am. You know what I believe in," Sessions said. "You know that I am a man of my word and can be trusted to do what I say I will do."

"You know that I revere our Constitution and am committed to the rule of law," he added. "And you know that I believe in fairness, impartiality, and equal justice under the law."

However, a number of civil rights groups have raised concerns about Sessions' nomination due to his record and public statements.

American Civil Liberties Union legal director David Cole is scheduled to testify at the confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

The ACLU said it is taking the extraordinary step of testifying at the hearing because Sessions' record raises significant, serious questions about his hostility to civil rights and civil liberties.

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., is also set to testify against Sessions on Wednesday in what is said to be the first time in history that a sitting senator will testify against another sitting senator during a confirmation hearing.

Sessions was denied a federal judgeship by the judiciary committee in 1986 due in part to allegations he had made racially insensitive remarks.

Nonetheless, the Alabama Senator's nomination as Attorney General is widely expected to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

