Service Corporation International Issues Outlook For 2017
14.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corporation International (SCI) announced its 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items are expected to be in a range of $1.29 to $1.43. The company said its outlook is expected to be in line with expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12% after special items in 2016.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,55 $
|29,46 $
|0,09 $
|+0,31%
|14.02./00:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8175651046
|859232
|29,72 $
|22,31 $
= Realtime
