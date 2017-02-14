Erweiterte Funktionen



Service Corporation International Issues Outlook For 2017




14.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corporation International (SCI) announced its 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items are expected to be in a range of $1.29 to $1.43. The company said its outlook is expected to be in line with expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12% after special items in 2016.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


