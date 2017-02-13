Service Corp. International Q4 Earnings Advance 23%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $90.3 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $73.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $809.1 million. This was up from $769.3 million last year.

Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $90.3 Mln. vs. $73.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $809.1 Mln vs. $769.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%

