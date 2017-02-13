Erweiterte Funktionen



Service Corp. International Q4 Earnings Advance 23%




13.02.17 22:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $90.3 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $73.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $809.1 million. This was up from $769.3 million last year.


Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $90.3 Mln. vs. $73.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $809.1 Mln vs. $769.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,55 $ 29,46 $ 0,09 $ +0,31% 13.02./23:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8175651046 859232 29,72 $ 22,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 27,185 € +0,91%  13.02.17
Frankfurt 27,65 € +0,43%  13.02.17
NYSE 29,55 $ +0,31%  13.02.17
Stuttgart 27,449 € +0,28%  13.02.17
Berlin 27,815 € +0,23%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...