Serabi Gold - Corporate Presentation




02.03.17 13:15
dpa-AFX


For immediate release         2 March 2017


Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")


A copy of the Company's latest investor presentation is available at the Company's website, "www.

serabigold.com/investor-centre"



Enquiries:


Serabi Gold plc


Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830


Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621




Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830


Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692




Email: contact@serabigold.com


Website:  www.serabigold.com




Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser


Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396


Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396




Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker


Matthew Armitt Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900


Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900




Blytheweigh Public Relations


Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204


Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Serabi Gold plc via GlobeNewswire



B4T0YL7R28


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


