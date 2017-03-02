Serabi Gold - Corporate Presentation
02.03.17 13:15
dpa-AFX
For immediate release 2 March 2017
Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")
A copy of the Company's latest investor presentation is available at the Company's website, "www.
serabigold.com/investor-centre"
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker
Matthew Armitt Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Blytheweigh Public Relations
Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Serabi Gold plc via GlobeNewswire
B4T0YL7R28
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,038 €
|0,037 €
|0,001 €
|+2,70%
|02.03./14:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B4T0YL77
|A1H5FF
|0,070 €
|0,019 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,038 €
|+2,70%
|08:06
|Berlin
|0,057 €
|0,00%
|14:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,054 $
|-1,82%
|09.02.17