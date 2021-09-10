Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - Pushing back alfapump PMA to mid-2023




10.09.21 14:44
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical indicated that due to a worldwide shortage of electronic components, it now anticipates its US premarket approval (PMA) application for the alfapump will now be submitted in mid-2023, compared to prior guidance of Q422. We have pushed back our potential North American alfapump launch estimate in recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) to mid-2024 (from H223 previously), while our projections for the Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) programmes in heart failure are unchanged. We now obtain a new pipeline rNPV of €219.8m (vs €248.2m, previously).

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,34 € 6,38 € -0,04 € -0,63% 10.09./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 9,50 € 6,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 6,58 € -0,60%  08:05
Frankfurt 6,34 € -0,63%  08:02
Stuttgart 6,30 € -0,63%  16:25
  = Realtime
