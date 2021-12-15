Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - DSR reduces congestion in heart failure




15.12.21 08:23
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical recently announced positive interim data on six patients in its two-phase SAHARA DESERT study in decompensated heart failure (HF) patients with persistent congestion despite maximal diuretic therapy. While the sample size is small, alfapump DSR was shown to eliminate persistent congestion, restore normal bodily fluid volume and improve diuretic response. The market need for improved HF congestion control is significant, given that there are over one million hospitalisations in the United States annually relating to HF, with c 90% relating to fluid overload (congestion). Sequana expects to report top line data from both phases of the study in H222, which should provide further insight into how effectively once-monthly maintenance DSR therapy can sustain the treatment effect.

