Erweiterte Funktionen


Sequa Petroleum N.V. files UK subsidiary 2015 accounts




16.02.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


Sequa Petroleum N.

V. (the "Company") today announces that the 2015 accounts for Sequa Petroleum UK LTD have been filed at Companies House. In the current market environment, the Company considers it prudent to impair all balances associated with the Aksai licence in full.


Contacts: Jacob Broekhuijsen, Chief Executive Officer +44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Sequa Petroleum NV via GlobeNewswire



N


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:54 , dpa-AFX
Rolls Royce Posts Hefty Loss; Stock Dips
09:47 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Capital, G+J Wirtschaftsmedien / "Capita [...]
09:41 , dpa-AFX
Erwerbstätigenzahl Ende 2016 auf Rekordhoch [...]
09:37 , dpa-AFX
German Q4 Employment Growth Weakest Sinc [...]
09:36 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Dr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...