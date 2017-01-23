Sentiment Among British Financial Services Firms Weaken: CBI/PwC

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among financial services firms deteriorated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the longest period of declining since the financial crisis in 2008, the Financial Services Survey from the Confederation of British Industry and PwC showed Monday.





Business volumes were flat in the fourth quarter of 2016 but are expected to pick up somewhat in the first three months of 2017. A balance of -35 percent said they were less optimistic about overall business situation.

Most of the banks saw preparing for the impact of Brexit as the number one challenge in 2017. But this was not the case in any other sector.

Building societies were most concerned about macroeconomic uncertainty, while the level of competition preoccupies the insurance sectors.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2017, a balance of 7 percent said growth in business volumes is expected to pick up.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said, "Despite feeling uncertain about the near future, it's encouraging to see the financial services sector charting a steady course, with firms expecting to raise investment and step up the pace of hiring, while continuing to deliver improvements to the bottom line."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM