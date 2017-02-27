Erweiterte Funktionen

Senior Plc FY16 Profit Decreases




27.02.17 08:56
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported profit before tax of 55.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 63.8 million pounds, previous year.

Profit to equity holders of the parent decreased to 45.4 million pounds or 10.83 pence per share from 48.5 million pounds or 11.47 pence. Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 75.3 million pounds from 99.3 million pounds, down 24.2%, or 31.0% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 14.36 pence compared to 18.78 pence.


Group revenue increased by 7.9% to 917.0 million pounds from 849.5 million pounds. Underlying Group revenue from organic operations was down 4.9% on a constant currency basis as growth from the Aerospace Division was offset by declines in the Flexonics Division, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by the truck and off-highway and industrial businesses.


The Board of Senior plc proposed a final dividend of 4.62 pence per share. This would bring total dividends, paid and proposed for 2016 to 6.57 pence per share, representing an increase of 6% over the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,10 € 2,107 € -0,007 € -0,33% 27.02./09:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007958233 852271 2,28 € 1,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,451 $ +4,30%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 2,10 € -0,33%  08:05
Berlin 2,17 € -2,43%  09:15
  = Realtime
