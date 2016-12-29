Erweiterte Funktionen

Senior Housing Properties Trust Posting Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading




29.12.16 19:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 2.6 percent.


The advance by Senior Housing Properties Trust comes after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the real estate investment trust with an Overweight rating and a $23 per share price target.


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,6545 $ 18,09 $ 0,5645 $ +3,12% 29.12./20:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US81721M1099 928485 23,85 $ 17,14 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,792 € +3,02%  20:16
Nasdaq 18,6545 $ +3,12%  20:41
Frankfurt 17,725 € +2,55%  19:52
Stuttgart 17,161 € -0,95%  12:34
  = Realtime
