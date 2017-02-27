Erweiterte Funktionen

Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces 350% Advance In Q4 Earnings




27.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $42.89 million, or $0.18 per share. This was up from $9.54 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $274.29 million. This was up from $267.52 million last year.


Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $42.89 Mln. vs. $9.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 349.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 350.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $274.29 Mln vs. $267.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,306 € 18,872 € 0,434 € +2,30% 27.02./14:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US81721M1099 928485 21,22 € 14,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,306 € +2,30%  09:23
Nasdaq 20,20 $ 0,00%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 18,913 € -0,12%  08:17
Stuttgart 18,882 € -0,78%  10:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
