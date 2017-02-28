Erweiterte Funktionen


Senior House Democrat To Skip Trump's Speech




28.02.17 20:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

, has indicated she will not attend President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech to a joint session of Congress.


"The president is not going to say what I want him to say," Waters said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. "He's gonna take credit for everything."


Waters reportedly told a House Democratic caucus meeting she would skip the speech due to concerns she could not "contain her enthusiasm."


The liberal congresswoman is the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee and also serves as member of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.


Waters, who also did not attend Trump's inauguration, has been a staunch critic of the president in the early weeks of his administration.


Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly urged her Democratic colleagues to be on their best behavior during Trump's prime-time address.


"I think we have to deal with this in the utmost dignity. We cannot become them; we don't like what they did to our president," Pelosi said during the caucus meeting, according to Politico. "We cannot be out-classed by Donald Trump. That would be the worst of all outcomes."


Politico suggested Pelosi is hoping to avoid a moment similar to when Congressman Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted "You lie!" at President Barack Obama during an address to Congress in 2009.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:54 , dpa-AFX
Utilities Stocks Resume Recent Upward Trend
20:49 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Turning In A Mixed Performance After [...]
20:46 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage [...]
20:36 , dpa-AFX
Telecom Stocks Showing Significant Move To [...]
20:36 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Wieder [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...