Senator Feinstein To Move Bills Against Refugee-immigrant Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior Democratic lawmaker has said she will introduce two bills in the US Senate seeking to immediately rescind President Donald Trump's "discriminatory" executive order imposing a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations and to ensure additional Congressional oversight on his authority.





Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced that she will introduce two bills in the US Senate Monday in response to President Trump's "discriminatory" executive order barring immigrants from Muslim-majority countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

The executive order prohibits individuals from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen-218 million people-from entering the country. The order was written so broadly that it bars relatives of American families from these seven countries from visiting the United States. The order also halts the Syrian refugee program.

Reports from media, advocacy groups and family members indicate that around 300 people, including children and elderly individuals, were detained at airports across the country on the first day of implementation. However, Customs and Border Protection has yet to release official information on who was detained.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM