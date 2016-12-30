Senator Dean Heller To Run For Re-election Rather Than Governor

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After considering a run for governor, Nevada Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev.



, said Thursday he will instead run for re-election to the Senate in 2018.

Heller announced his intentions in a post on Facebook, saying he reached the decision after much thought and prayer about the best way to serve his state.

"I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada's senior Senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada," Heller said.

He added, "Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada's strongest voice on Capitol Hill."

Heller previously indicated he was considering running to succeed term-limited Republican Governor Brian Sandoval.

The Nevada Senate seat is likely to be a top target for Democrats, as Heller is the only GOP Senator running for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton.

