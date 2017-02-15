Senate Votes To Repeal Obama Gun Control Regulation

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In another move to dismantle Obama-era regulations, the Senate voted Wednesday to strike down a rule seeking to prevent individuals with mental health disorders from purchasing a gun.





The Senate voted 57 to 43 in favor of the resolution of disapproval, with four Democrats and Senator Angus King, I-Maine, joining with Republicans to pass the measure.

The resolution would eliminate a regulation requiring the Social Security Administration to submit a list of beneficiaries with certain disorders to the national background check system.

Earlier this month, the House voted along party lines to approve the resolution, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the author of the resolution, argued that the regulation is overly broad.

"Under the regulation, the agency is not required to adequately prove that individuals meet the established legal definition of 'mental defective' or even provide due process before revoking their Second Amendment rights," Grassley said.

He added, "Today's vote brings us one step closer to reversing this misguided regulation and reaffirming our commitment to guarding the constitutional rights of all Americans."

Grassley claimed the regulation unfairly stigmatizes people with disabilities and noted it was opposed by more than 20 disability and civil rights groups.

Meanwhile, Democrats argued that the rule was carefully tailored to affect only those with seriously debilitating mental illness and suggested any problems could be fixed without a full repeal.

