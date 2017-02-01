Erweiterte Funktionen

Senate Votes To Confirm Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State




01.02.17 22:02
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Former ExxonMobil chairman and chief executive officer Rex Tillerson's nomination as Secretary of State was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday.


The Senate voted 56 to 43 in favor of Tillerson's nomination, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.


Following the vote, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said he is confident Tillerson has the ability to be the effective leader the State Department needs.


"Mr. Tillerson led a global enterprise with 75,000 employees, possesses deep relationships around the world, and understands the critical role of U.S. leadership," Corker said.


He added, "He has expressed a commitment to defend American values and to restore U.S. credibility by strengthening old alliances and building new ones."


Tillerson's confirmation comes even though some lawmakers expressed concerns about his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his business dealings while head of ExxonMobil.


During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tillerson said the U.S. must be clear-eyed about its relationship with Russia.


Tillerson told members of the committee that Russia poses a danger but argued the Russian government is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests.


"It has invaded Ukraine, including the taking of Crimea, and supported Syrian forces that brutally violate the laws of war. Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia," Tillerson said. "But it was in the absence of American leadership that this door was left open."


He added, "We backtracked on commitments we made to allies. We sent weak or mixed signals with 'red lines' that turned into green lights. We did not recognize that Russia does not think like we do."


Tillerson acknowledged that words alone will not be enough to address an at times contentious relationship with Russia but argued there needs to be open and frank dialogue between the two nations.


The former ExxonMobil CEO said the U.S. ought to explore areas of cooperation with Russia such as fighting terrorism but stressed Russia must be held accountable for its actions.


Tillerson argued that American leadership has been cast into doubt in recent decades by withdrawing from the world in some instances and by intervening but not achieving the stability and global security that was sought in others.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


