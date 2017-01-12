Senate Republicans Take First Step Toward Repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voting largely along party lines, Senators approved a budget resolution early Thursday morning that clears the way for legislation to fast track the repeal of the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.





The Senate voted 51 to 48 in favor of the resolution, with nearly all Republicans voting in favor and every Democrat in the chamber voting in opposition.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., was the only Republican to vote against the bill amid concerns the underlying resolution would add nearly $10 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

Final approval of the resolution came after a so-called "vote-a-rama" on numerous amendments seeking to preserve popular provisions of Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., praised the passage of the resolution, which he said provides the legislative tools necessary to repeal Obamacare while the GOP moves ahead with smarter health care policies.

"The American people have called on Congress to act and finally bring relief from Obamacare," McConnell said. "I am pleased that the Senate took this critical step towards keeping that commitment tonight, and I look forward to our House colleagues passing it soon."

The House is expected to vote on the resolution as soon as Friday, although some lawmakers have expressed concerns about moving forward with repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan.

The resolution includes reconciliation instructions to authorizing committees so that repeal legislation can move through a fast-track process and can pass with only a simple majority in the Senate.

Committees are required to report legislation to their Budget Committee by January 27th, just a week after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Senator Bob Corker, R-Tenn., withdrew an amendment that would have extended the deadline, saying Senate leadership had provided assurances that Congress will follow a responsible timeline for replacing Obamacare.

During his highly anticipated press conference on Wednesday, Trump said repealing and replacing Obamacare will be essentially simultaneously but noted the process is very complicated.

Meanwhile, Democrats bashed the GOP for moving ahead with repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan, claiming the move will kick tens of millions Americans off their insurance and throw the whole healthcare system into chaos.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM