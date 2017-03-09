Senate Narrowly Overturns Obama-era Education Regulation

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A resolution overturning an education regulation issued in the final months of President Barack Obama's administration was narrowly approved by the Senate on Thursday.


The Senate voted 50 to 49 in favor of the resolution of disapproval, which requires only majority support. Republican Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined with Democrats in seeking to block the resolution.


The resolution, which was previously approved by the House, is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.


The regulation scrapped by the resolution sought to hold schools accountable for student performance and provide safeguards for disadvantage students.


Republicans described the regulation as an example of executive overreach and argued eliminating the regulation would return authority to local school boards.


"Today's vote is a victory for everyone who was fed up with Washington telling them so much about what to do about their children in 100,000 public schools," said Senate Education Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.


Supporters of the regulation said it reinforced protections for students of color, students with disabilities, and students from low-income families.


Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the education committee, claimed eliminating the regulation gives Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a blank check to promote her "anti-public schools agenda."


The vote on Thursday came a day after the Senate voted 59 to 40 in favor of overturning a regulation on teacher preparation.


