Senate Endorses Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Congress has confirmed Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.





Coats, a former Republican Senator, was endorsed by a vote of 85 to 12 in the Senate.

The Director of National Intelligence serves as the head of the Intelligence Community, overseeing and directing the implementation of the National Intelligence Program. He also acts as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters related to national security.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

