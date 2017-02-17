Erweiterte Funktionen


Senate Confirms Scott Pruitt As EPA Administrator




17.02.17 20:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed by the Senate on Friday.


The Senate voted 52 to 46 in favor of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination as EPA Administrator, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.


Senators Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., were the only Democrats to vote to confirm Pruitt, while Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the lone Republican in opposition.


Democrats had sought to delay the confirmation vote after a federal judge ordered the Oklahoma Attorney General's office to release thousands of Pruitt's email communications with officials in the energy industry.


While Democrats argued the delay would provide time to review the emails, the motion failed in a party line vote.


Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., accused Democrats of engaging in political theater.


"These delay tactics do nothing to protect our environment or the health of Americans," Barrasso said. "They are wasting time, while the Environmental Protection Agency needs a new administrator."


"Attorney General Pruitt has protected the environment in his home state; he is endorsed by his peers, and has been thoroughly vetted for the job," he added. "He will make an excellent EPA administrator."


Environmental groups have been highly critical of Trump's nomination of Pruitt, a climate change skeptic who fought the EPA's regulations on carbon emissions.


Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., called it extremely dangerous and inappropriate for someone with such radical environmental views to lead the EPA.


(Photo: Gage Skidmore)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:54 , dpa-AFX
Gold Stocks Showing Substantial Move To The [...]
21:43 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (englis [...]
21:33 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Extend Rebound But Close Well Of [...]
21:33 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (englis [...]
21:21 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Gewinne dank Verlusten an den [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...