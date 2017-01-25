Senate Confirms Nikki Haley By Big Majority As Next U.S. Ambassador To UN

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 16:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has voted by an overwhelming majority to confirm South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the next U.

S. Ambassador to the United Nations.


The Senate voted 96 to 4 in favor of her nomination Tuesday.


Nikki Haley was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, becoming both the first female and Indian-American to fill the role. Nikki Haley was born on January 20, 1972 in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Sikh immigrants.


Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said "Governor Haley is a fierce advocate for American interests.""As South Carolina's Governor, Nikki Haley is a proven leader. I believe she has the instincts that will help her achieve reform," he added.


