Senate Confirms Mnuchin As Treasury Secretary, Shulkin As VA Secretary




14.02.17 16:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees were approved by the Senate in separate votes Monday evening.


The Senate voted 53 to 47 in favor of former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive Steven Mnuchin's nomination as Treasury Secretary.


The vote largely came down along party lines, with Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., the only Democrat to vote to confirm Mnuchin.


Republicans praised Mnuchin's experience in the financial sector, while Democrats criticized the nomination as an example of Trump going back on his promise to reduce the influence of Wall Street.


Meanwhile, Dr. David Shulkin's nomination as Secretary of Veterans Affairs had bipartisan support, with the Senate voting unanimously in favor of his confirmation.


Shulkin previously served as the VA's Under Secretary for Health and is the lone holdover from the Obama administration in Trump's Cabinet.


The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on the nomination of former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration.


McMahon's nomination received bipartisan support in the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, and the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is expected to be easily confirmed.


