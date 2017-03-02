Senate Confirms Ben Carson As HUD Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.





The Senate voted 58 to 41 in favor of Carson's nomination, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.

Just six Democrats and Independent Senator Angus King, I-Maine, joined Republicans in voting to confirm Carson, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Republicans have praised Carson for his inspiring life story, noting that he defied the odds to become a renowned surgeon despite growing up in poverty.

Meanwhile, Democrats raised concerns about Carson's lack of lack of housing policy experience as well as his conservative views on public assistance.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, one of the few Democrats to vote to confirm Carson, said he would give Carson the benefit of the doubt because of commitments he has made.

"These include his promises to address the scourge of lead hazards that threaten the health and futures of children in Ohio and nationwide," said Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

He added, "Let me be clear: I will do everything in my power to hold Dr. Carson accountable for making good on his promises."

The vote to approve Carson's nomination comes after the Senate voted to confirm Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary and Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary earlier this week.

Following the vote to confirm Carson, the Senate voted 62 to 37 to limit debate on the nomination of former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary.

