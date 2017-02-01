Senate Committee Approves Sessions As Attorney General

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voting along party lines, the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senator Jeff Sessions', R-Ala.



, nomination as Attorney General on Wednesday.

The Republican-controlled committee voted 11 to 9 in favor of sending Sessions' nomination to the full Senate, where he is expected to be confirmed.

Democrats used a procedural maneuver to delay the vote by a day amid anger over President Donald Trump firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Yates was fired Monday night after instructing Justice Department lawyers not to defend Trump's controversial ban on immigrants from some Muslim-majority nations.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, said she has no confidence Sessions will show the same level of independence as Yates.

"Instead, he has been the fiercest, most dedicated, and most loyal promoter in Congress of the Trump agenda," Feinstein said during a hearing on Tuesday.

Democrats have also raised concerns about Sessions' record on issues such as civil rights, women's health, and voting rings.

Meanwhile, Republicans have steadfastly defended their colleague, highlighting the Alabama Senator's years of public service.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, described Sessions as a man of integrity and a man of his word and said he will enforce the laws fully, fairly, and independently.

