Erweiterte Funktionen


Senate Committee Approves Rex Tillerson Nomination By 1 Vote Majority




24.01.17 15:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved by a slender party line vote the nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.


In the voting held late Monday, all 11 Republicans voted in favor of oil giant Exxon Mobil's chief executive while all 10 Democrats voted against him. The Foreign Relations Committee's endorsement is subject to a full vote in the Republican-run Senate.


Tillerson's confirmation was not expected to be easy as his close ties to Russia, and its president Vladimir Putin alarmed both Democrats and some Republicans.


Tillerson's approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was doubtful until three Senate GOP Russia hawks, including leading Republican Senator Marco Rubio, dropped their opposition 48 hours before the vote.


The Secretary of State is in effect the most senior US diplomat, and the President's key man in charge of Washington's relations with other governments.


It is rare in American politics that a non-politician with no formal government experience heading the State Department.


Joining the rank of an engineer in Exxon Mobil more than 40 years ago, Tillerson, 64, spent several years as a globetrotter running the company's extensive international operations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:26 , dpa-AFX
Spieleanbieter Goodgame muss noch mehr Jobs [...]
17:11 , dpa-AFX
3M Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Earnings
17:10 , dpa-AFX
3M Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Earnings
17:04 , dpa-AFX
Etihad CEO Hogan Is Leaving
17:01 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Gewerkschaften streiten gegen T [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...