Erweiterte Funktionen


Senate Budget Committee Chairman Introduces Obamacare Repeal Resolution




03.01.17 20:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taking the first step toward repealing Obamacare, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.

, introduced a resolution Tuesday providing for the repeal of the controversial healthcare reform law.


A statement from Enzi said the repeal resolution promises relief from Obamacare and provides the tools necessary to repeal the law.


"Americans face skyrocketing premiums and soaring deductibles," said Enzi. "Insurers are withdrawing from markets across the country, leaving many families with fewer choices and less access to care than they had before - the opposite of what the law promised."


He added, "Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation's broken health care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families, and their doctors."


The resolution includes reconciliation instructions to authorizing committees so that repeal legislation can move through a fast-track process and can pass with only a simple majority in the Senate.


Congressional sources told CNN the process of crafting the reconciliation bill could take weeks, and a vote on that bill may not take place until February or later.


Vice president-elect Mike Pence and President Barack Obama are both scheduled to travel to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with lawmakers to discuss the GOP's efforts to repeal Obamacare.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
South Korea Current Account On Tap For We [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wall Str [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Aktien New York Schluss: Wall Street beginnt [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News To Join NBC [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat After Recovering [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...