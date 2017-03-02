Senate Approves Rick Perry's Nomination As Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing a recent string of votes in favor of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, the Senate voted Thursday to confirm former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Energy Secretary.





The Senate voted 62 to 37 in favor of Perry's nomination, with ten Democrats and Independent Senator Angus King, I-Maine, joining with Republicans to confirm the former GOP presidential nominee.

During his confirmation hearing, Perry expressed regret for previously recommending eliminating the department he will now lead.

Testifying before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Perry said he had learned a great deal about the important work being done every day by the outstanding men and women of the Energy Department.

"If confirmed, my desire is to lead this agency in a thoughtful manner, surrounding myself with expertise on the core functions of the department," Perry said.

He added, "My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking."

During his 2012 presidential campaign, Perry called for the elimination of the Energy Department but famously forgot its name during a debate.

Perry also appeared to reverse course on the issue of climate change, saying he believes the climate is changing and that some of it is caused by man-made activity.

"The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn't compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American job," Perry said.

The vote to confirm Perry came after the Senate confirmed retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development earlier in the day.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted to confirm Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary and Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary.

