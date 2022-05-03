SenSen Networks - Sensing another record quarter of AI SaaS

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.05.22 10:45
Edison Investment Research

SenSen (SNS), an Australian-based artificial intelligence company, reported another quarter of record cash receipts, growing 109% y-o-y to A$1.7m in Q322. SNS’s ‘land and expand’ strategy generated contract wins with significant portions of higher-margin recurring revenues, resulting from its transition to a ‘pragmatic SaaS’ model. Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) remains on track to reach A$0.65–0.7m by the end of FY22, and we maintain our current forecasts. If SenSen can sustain this recent momentum of contract wins across geographies and verticals, we expect that it could lead to a reduction of the valuation gap.

