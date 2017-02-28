Sempra Energy Q4 Profit Advances 4%
28.02.17 14:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $383 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $367 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.70 billion last year.
Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $383 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,49 $
|108,81 $
|0,68 $
|+0,62%
|28.02./16:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8168511090
|915266
|114,66 $
|92,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,50 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|NYSE
|109,49 $
|+0,62%
|16:17
|Stuttgart
|102,384 €
|+0,02%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|102,39 €
|-0,55%
|08:31
|Frankfurt
|102,384 €
|-0,57%
|08:02