Sempra Energy Q4 Profit Advances 4%




28.02.17 14:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $383 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $367 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.70 billion last year.


Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $383 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



