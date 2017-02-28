Erweiterte Funktionen

Sempra Energy Lifts 2017 EPS View




28.02.17 15:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) increased its 2017 earnings-per-share guidance range to $4.85 to $5.25 from the prior range of $4.80 to $5.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.11 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Sempra Energy's fourth-quarter earnings increased to $379 million, or $1.51 per share, in 2016 from $369 million, or $1.47 per share, in 2015. Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter 2016 were $383 million, or $1.52 per share, compared with $367 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter 2015.


Last week, Sempra Energy's board of directors approved a 9-percent increase in the company's annualized dividend to $3.29 per share from $3.02 per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
