Sempra Energy Lifts 2017 EPS View
28.02.17 15:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) increased its 2017 earnings-per-share guidance range to $4.85 to $5.25 from the prior range of $4.80 to $5.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.11 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Sempra Energy's fourth-quarter earnings increased to $379 million, or $1.51 per share, in 2016 from $369 million, or $1.47 per share, in 2015. Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter 2016 were $383 million, or $1.52 per share, compared with $367 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter 2015.
Last week, Sempra Energy's board of directors approved a 9-percent increase in the company's annualized dividend to $3.29 per share from $3.02 per share.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,62 $
|108,81 $
|0,81 $
|+0,74%
|28.02./16:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8168511090
|915266
|114,66 $
|92,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,50 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|NYSE
|109,50 $
|+0,63%
|16:15
|Stuttgart
|102,384 €
|+0,02%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|102,39 €
|-0,55%
|08:31
|Frankfurt
|102,384 €
|-0,57%
|08:02