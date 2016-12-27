Erweiterte Funktionen
Semiconductor Stocks Posting Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
27.12.16 20:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.1 percent. With the gain, the index has reached a sixteen-year intraday high.
Graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) is posting a standout gain within the semiconductor sector, surging up by 6.3 percent to a record high.
