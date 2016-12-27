Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
 Indizes    


Semiconductor Stocks Posting Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading




27.12.16 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.1 percent. With the gain, the index has reached a sixteen-year intraday high.


Graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) is posting a standout gain within the semiconductor sector, surging up by 6.3 percent to a record high.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.462,69 $ 5.447,42 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.489 $ 4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
5.463 plus
+0,28%
 plus
+0,10%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.462,69 $ +0,28%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 OHR PHARM 26.11.15
4 Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne . 28.05.15
5 Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im . 20.09.11
11 heute haben die Amis 12.05.04
16 Steinberg zeichnen? 16.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...