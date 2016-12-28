Erweiterte Funktionen
Semiconductor Stocks Giving Back Ground After Recent Strength
28.12.16
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable weakness during trading on Wednesday, resulting in a 1.8 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductors Index. The index is pulling back off yesterday's sixteen-year closing high.
Graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) has helped to lead the sector lower, slumping by 6.7 percent after reaching a record closing high on Tuesday.
