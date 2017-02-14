Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Profit Rises 169% In Q4

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $104.01 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $38.60 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $814.80 million. This was up from $610.15 million last year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $104.01 Mln. vs. $38.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 120.0% -Revenue (Q4): $814.80 Mln vs. $610.15 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.5%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM