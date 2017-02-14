Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Profit Rises 169% In Q4
14.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $104.01 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $38.60 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $814.80 million. This was up from $610.15 million last year.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $104.01 Mln. vs. $38.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 120.0% -Revenue (Q4): $814.80 Mln vs. $610.15 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,731 €
|6,808 €
|-0,077 €
|-1,13%
|14.02./13:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81663N2062
|A0B892
|7,31 €
|3,22 €