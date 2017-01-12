Erweiterte Funktionen



SemiLEDs Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook




12.01.17 14:01
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, SemiLEDs Corp.

(LEDS), a Taiwan-based maker of LED chips and components, provided revenue outlook for the second quarter ending February 28, 2017.


For the second quarter, the company projects revenue to be about $2.1 million plus or minus 10 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,289 $ 3,7601 $ 0,5289 $ +14,07% 12.01./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8166452040 A2AHEB 11,35 $ 1,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 4,289 $ +14,07%  15:52
Frankfurt 3,781 € +8,40%  15:42
Stuttgart 3,325 € +1,50%  13:52
München 3,49 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 3,487 € -0,09%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
46 Brandneue LED-Aktie zündet je. 09.01.15
  LED Aktie verlässt Talfahrt???. 27.04.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...