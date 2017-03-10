Segro Acquires Full Ownership Of APP JV; Launches GBP 573 Mln Rights Issue

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Segro Plc.



(SGRO.L) on Friday said it has acquired the 50 percent interest in the Airport Property Partnership or APP joint venture it does not already own from the Aviva Group Entities.

SEGRO has acquired the 50 percent interest for 365 million pounds, which has been funded with a combination of 216 million pounds of cash and the disposal of 149 million pounds of assets to the Aviva Group Entities.

SEGRO acquired its original stake in APP in June 2010, and was asset manager for the joint venture, with Aviva Investors acting as fund manager.

Separately, SEGRO announced the launch of a 1 for 5 rights issue to raise 573 million pounds in proceeds. It will be 556 million pounds net of expenses.

The company announced fully underwritten 1 for 5 rights issue of 166.03 million ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 345 pence per New Ordinary Share.

The issue price represents a discount of approximately 28.9 percent to the closing price for an Ordinary Share of 485 pence on March 9.

The company will use the proceeds to finance the cash consideration of the latest acquisition.

The company will invest approximately 165 million pounds to progress the development projects within the Current Development Pipeline and Near-Term Development Projects.

