Secretary Of State Tillerson To Skip NATO Summit, Travel To Russia

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breaking with tradition, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not attend an upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.





Tillerson's decision to skip the summit, which would have been his first as secretary of state, may reinforce concerns among some NATO member about the Trump administration's commitment to the alliance.

Current and former U.S. officials told Reuters that Tillerson will instead attend President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The State Department noted that Tillerson will meet with the foreign ministers of most NATO member at a gathering of the Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Wednesday.

A former U.S. official and a former NATO diplomat told Reuters NATO offered to reschedule the meeting so Tillerson could attend both the summit and the Xi talks but the State Department rebuffed the idea.

The move comes amid concerns among some NATO members about Trump's level of support for the alliance as well as potentially closer ties with Russia.

Potentially adding to the concerns about Russia, the State Department said Tillerson is scheduled to hold meetings in Moscow after attending Group of Seven talks in Italy in early April.

The news of the meetings comes just hours after FBI Director James confirmed his agency is conducting an investigation of ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she could not confirm or deny Tillerson's visit.

Congressman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, slammed Tillerson's decision to skip the NATO meeting and later travel to Russia.

"Donald Trump's Administration is making a grave error that will shake the confidence of America's most important alliance and feed the concern that this Administration simply too cozy with Vladimir Putin," said Engel.

He added, "I cannot fathom why the Administration would pursue this course except to signal a change in American foreign policy that draws our country away from western democracy's most important institutions and aligns the United States more closely with the autocratic regime in the Kremlin."

Engel said he would do whatever he can to stop the U.S. from going down that path and urged Tillerson to explain his decision to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

