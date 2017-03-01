Erweiterte Funktionen


Secretary Of State Tillerson Meets Chinese Counterpart In Washington




01.03.17 14:44
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi in Washington Tuesday, and affirmed the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship and of regular high-level engagement between the United States and China.


The Secretary and the State Councilor discussed the importance of improving and maintaining a mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two largest economies in the world, the U.S. State Department Acting Spokesperson Mark Toner said.


They also discussed areas of mutual concern, including North Korea's nuclear programs. The State Councilor extended an invitation for the Secretary to visit Beijing, and the Secretary thanked the State Councilor and indicated an interest in such a visit in the near future.


