Erweiterte Funktionen
Seattle Genetics stock: Still in a slump
08.05.18 17:38
Finanztrends
Investors of Seattle Genetics did not have too much fun during the last few months. The stock is stuck in a lasting downwards trend, which just doesn’t seem to find an end. Not even positive news is helping the stock.
Seattle Genetics generated good sales figures for its medicine Adcetris and the stock even started to improve, but the downwards trend ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,28 $
|54,05 $
|0,23 $
|+0,43%
|08.05./20:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8125781026
|602322
|68,59 $
|45,31 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.