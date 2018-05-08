Erweiterte Funktionen



Seattle Genetics stock: Growth, Growth, Growth




08.05.18 19:21
Finanztrends

New figures regarding the new medicine of Seattle Genetics are ray of hope. The revenue of Adcetris improved by 36 percent in the first quarter, when compared to the previous year. The revenue via licensing income might have decreased to 15.7 Million USD, but according to the company this is just due to a new way of accounting.


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




